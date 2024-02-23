Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nvidia (NVDA) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NVDA surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

NVDA could be on the verge of another rally after moving 27.5% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Looking at NVDA's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting NVDA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


