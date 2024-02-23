We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VCTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.29. Over the last 12 months, VCTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.65 and as low as 5.89, with a median of 6.73.
Investors should also note that VCTR holds a PEG ratio of 0.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VCTR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.85. VCTR's PEG has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.92, all within the past year.
Another notable valuation metric for VCTR is its P/B ratio of 2.26. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.13. Over the past year, VCTR's P/B has been as high as 2.27 and as low as 1.77, with a median of 2.05.
Finally, investors should note that VCTR has a P/CF ratio of 9.58. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 28.90. Over the past year, VCTR's P/CF has been as high as 9.60 and as low as 6.38, with a median of 8.30.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Victory Capital Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VCTR is an impressive value stock right now.