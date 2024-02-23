We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AZZ (AZZ) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
AZZ is one of 227 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, AZZ has moved about 24.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This shows that AZZ is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bodycote (BYPLF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 6.5% year-to-date.
In Bodycote's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AZZ belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.9% this year, meaning that AZZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Bodycote, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #7. The industry has moved +2.7% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AZZ and Bodycote as they could maintain their solid performance.