Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ameriprise Financial Services is a member of our Finance group, which includes 857 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ameriprise Financial Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AMP has gained about 6.2% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.1%. This shows that Ameriprise Financial Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.6%.
For JPMorgan Chase & Co. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Ameriprise Financial Services belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.3% so far this year, so AMP is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, JPMorgan Chase & Co. falls under the Banks - Major Regional industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ameriprise Financial Services and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.