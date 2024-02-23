We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is D S SMITH (DITHF) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is D S SMITH (DITHF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
D S SMITH is one of 236 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. D S SMITH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DITHF's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, DITHF has returned 25.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 6.1% on average. This means that D S SMITH is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Givaudan SA (GVDNY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 2.9% year-to-date.
For Givaudan SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, D S SMITH belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, meaning that DITHF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Givaudan SA, however, belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +5.4% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to D S SMITH and Givaudan SA as they could maintain their solid performance.