HRMY vs. TECH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY - Free Report) and Techne (TECH - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Techne has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that HRMY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
HRMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.17, while TECH has a forward P/E of 40.09. We also note that HRMY has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TECH currently has a PEG ratio of 6.31.
Another notable valuation metric for HRMY is its P/B ratio of 3.94. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TECH has a P/B of 5.78.
Based on these metrics and many more, HRMY holds a Value grade of A, while TECH has a Value grade of D.
HRMY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that HRMY is likely the superior value option right now.