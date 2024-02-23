We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital (MARA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28, after the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 65.5% on average.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $138.2 million, indicating a more than 100% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at 5 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 14 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Marathon Digital's performance in the quarter is expected to have been positively impacted by an increase in bitcoin production and higher bitcoin prices on a year-over-year basis.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Marathon Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Marathon Digital has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.