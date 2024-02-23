We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ASML (ASML) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, ASML (ASML - Free Report) reached $933.25, with a -1.95% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.
The the stock of equipment supplier to semiconductor makers has risen by 9.52% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $2.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 46.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.73 billion, indicating a 20.88% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.42 per share and a revenue of $30.39 billion, representing changes of -5.16% and +1.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher within the past month. Currently, ASML is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.61. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.13 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that ASML currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.3. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.82 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ASML in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.