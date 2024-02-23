We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UiPath (PATH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
UiPath (PATH - Free Report) closed at $23.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.
The enterprise automation software developer's stock has climbed by 2.58% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 6.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of UiPath in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 13, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $383.32 million, up 24.23% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for UiPath. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, UiPath is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, UiPath currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.52. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.96.
One should further note that PATH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.