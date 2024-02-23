We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MongoDB (MDB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) standing at $451.52, reflecting a +0.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.04% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.
The the stock of database platform has risen by 12.41% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.46, indicating a 19.3% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $431.99 million, indicating a 19.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.52% decrease. Currently, MongoDB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, MongoDB is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 142.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.96, so one might conclude that MongoDB is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.