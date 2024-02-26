We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Agilon (AGL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Agilon Health (AGL - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 78.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.05 billion, up 52.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 24.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Agilon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Medical services' will reach $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +52.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Medicare Advantage membership' will likely reach 390,425. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 272,000.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Direct Contracting beneficiaries' will reach 86,350. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 89,000 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Medicare Advantage Members' to reach 385,950. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 269,500 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Agilon here>>>
Agilon shares have witnessed a change of +7.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AGL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>