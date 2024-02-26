Back to top

Seeking Clues to Marqeta (MQ) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Marqeta (MQ - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.09 per share, indicating a decline of 80% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $110.36 million, representing a decrease of 45.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Marqeta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total Platform Services' to come in at $106.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -46%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other services' will reach $5.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Processing Volume (TPV)' to reach $61.34 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Marqeta have returned +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, MQ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


