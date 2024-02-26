We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Marqeta (MQ) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Marqeta (MQ - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.09 per share, indicating a decline of 80% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $110.36 million, representing a decrease of 45.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Marqeta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total Platform Services' to come in at $106.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -46%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other services' will reach $5.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Total Processing Volume (TPV)' to reach $61.34 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.70 billion in the same quarter last year.
