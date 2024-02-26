We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 75%. Revenues are expected to be $173.16 million, up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Braemar Hotels & Resorts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Hotel Revenue- Rooms' will likely reach $107.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Hotel Revenue- Food and beverage' will reach $42.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Hotel Revenue- Other' at $20.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $22.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.51 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Braemar Hotels & Resorts here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts have returned -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, BHR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>