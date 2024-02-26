Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exploring Analyst Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 75%. Revenues are expected to be $173.16 million, up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Braemar Hotels & Resorts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Hotel Revenue- Rooms' will likely reach $107.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Hotel Revenue- Food and beverage' will reach $42.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Hotel Revenue- Other' at $20.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $22.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.51 million.

Over the past month, shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts have returned -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, BHR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


