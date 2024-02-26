We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. Revenues are expected to be $253 million, down 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Xenia Hotels & Resorts metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $90.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Room' reaching $142.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other' to reach $20.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Portfolio Number of Rooms' will reach 9,511. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,508 in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Same-Property Average occupancy' of 63.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.1%.
The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $33.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33.52 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Xenia Hotels & Resorts here>>>
Over the past month, Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares have recorded returns of -2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), XHR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>