We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. Revenues are expected to be $665.16 million, unchanged compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Park Hotels & Resorts metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other' will reach $22.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rooms' will reach $400.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food and beverage' should come in at $170.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Ancillary hotel' to come in at $61.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $65.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Park Hotels & Resorts here>>>
Park Hotels & Resorts shares have witnessed a change of +2.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>