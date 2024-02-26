We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. is one of 313 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cellebrite DI Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLBT's full-year earnings has moved 22.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CLBT has returned 35.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 9% on average. This means that Cellebrite DI Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.1%.
In Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Cellebrite DI Ltd. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 174 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13% so far this year, so CLBT is performing better in this area. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Cellebrite DI Ltd. and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.