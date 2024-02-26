We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Cintas (CTAS) This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Cintas is one of 227 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cintas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS' full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CTAS has returned 5.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 4.8% on average. This shows that Cintas is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.3%.
Over the past three months, Cadre Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, so CTAS is performing better in this area.
Cadre Holdings, Inc. however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #33. The industry has moved +2.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Cintas and Cadre Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.