Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for Qurate Retail (QRTEA) in Q4 Earnings?
Qurate Retail (QRTEA - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28.
Further, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, which compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 5 cents per share. The figure has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Qurate Retail Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Qurate Retail Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Qurate Retail Group, Inc. Quote
Factors to Consider
Qurate Retail’s growing focus on merchandise assortment and enhanced programming solutions is expected to have benefited its top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Strong momentum across gardening and food and kitchen categories is expected to have boosted the company’s revenues during the to-be-reported quarter.
Growing momentum in home decor demand, driven by its robust seasonal products, is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company in the fourth quarter.
Strength in the company’s wellness and supplements product offering is expected to have driven top-line growth during the quarter under review.
The company’s robust pricing strategies and fulfillment operations to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and manage inventory are likely to have aided it in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, softness in classic and contemporary apparel and electronics markets is expected to have negatively impacted top-line growth during the fourth quarter.
Rising inflationary pressure, interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties are likely to have been headwinds for the company during the quarter under review.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Qurate Retail has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.
The Gap (GPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Gap is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ earnings is pinned at 19 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 75 cents per share.
Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
Burlington Stores is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s earnings is pinned at $3.25 per share, indicating growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Compugen (CGEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +451.63% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Compugen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGEN’s earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter loss of 4 cents per share.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.