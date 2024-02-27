We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Envestnet (ENV) Beats on Q4 Earnings & Revenues, Gains 8.3%
Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The stock has gained 8.3% since the earnings release on Feb 22, 2024, in response to the better-than-expected results.
ENV’s earnings per share (EPS), excluding $4 from non-recurring items, were 65 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate by 22.6%. The bottom line increased 44.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues of $317.6 million beat the consensus estimate by 1.7%. The top line improved 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
The company’s shares have gained 43.2% in the past three months, outperforming the 13.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Segmental Revenues
Asset-based recurring revenues of $188.6 million, which represented 59% of the top line, increased 13% on a year-over-year basis.
Professional services and other non-recurring revenues increased more than 100% from a year-ago quarter to $11.2 million.
Subscription-based recurring revenues of $117.8 million decreased 3% from the prior year and contributed 37% to the top line.
Profitability Performance
Adjusted EBITDA increased 44% from the year-ago figure to $75.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased 590 basis points year over year to 23.8% in the quarter under discussion.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
ENV’s cash and cash equivalents were $91.4 million compared with $43.2 million a quarter ago. Debt (net of current portion) as of the end of the fourth quarter was $876.7 million, up from $875.4 million in the prior quarter. ENV generated $75.6 million in cash from operating activities. CapEx was $7.2 million.
Guidance
For first-quarter 2024, the company expects revenues of $320-$326 million. The mid-point of the company’s guided range ($323 million) is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321.5 million.
Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be 52-57 cents. The mid-point of the guided range (54.5 cents) is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $64-$69 million.
Envestnet currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
Earnings Snapshots of Some Business Service Firms
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.
CLH’s EPS of $1.82 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3% and grew 26.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.3 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.1% but grew 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN - Free Report) reported an impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
FCN’s EPS of $2.28 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.2% and increased 50% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $924.7 million surpassed the consensus mark by 11.5% and increased 19.4% from the year-ago quarter.