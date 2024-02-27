Back to top

Will ZM Stock Zoom Higher After Reporting Q4 Earnings?

Despite an incredible market rally that sent the major market indexes back to new highs, Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) has failed to participate in the move. Zoom, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, faces increasing competition in the video-conferencing space. With a hybrid working environment looking to persist into the indefinite future, is now the time to buy?

Zoom is set to report fourth-quarter results on Monday after the bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for earnings of $1.15 per share, reflecting a -5.7% decline relative to the same quarter last year. The communications platform has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 29.7% over that timeframe. Sales are anticipated to have risen a paltry 0.96% during the fourth quarter.

Zoom has faced increased competition from Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. The video-conferencing company has seen its stock widely underperform the market since its former peak in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. ZM stock trades at just 13.4 times forward earnings. The former ‘stay-at-home’ play may have seen its best growth days in the past.


