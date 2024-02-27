We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) closed at $525.32, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.
The the stock of largest U.S. health insurer has risen by 4.78% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.53% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming release. On that day, UnitedHealth Group is projected to report earnings of $6.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.95%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $99.64 billion, showing an 8.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $27.81 per share and a revenue of $401.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.71% and +8.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, UnitedHealth Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.96. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.21.
It's also important to note that UNH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
