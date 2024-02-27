We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF - Free Report) ending at $116.75, denoting a +1.08% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 13.79% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.
The upcoming earnings release of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will be of great interest to investors.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.17.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.