Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) reported $253.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253 million, representing a surprise of +0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xenia Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Portfolio Revenue per available room (RevPAR): $157.69 compared to the $160.05 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Portfolio Number of Hotels: 32 versus 32 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Portfolio Number of Rooms: 9,514 versus 9,511 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Same-Property Average occupancy: 61.9% compared to the 63.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $94.14 million compared to the $90.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Room: $138.02 million compared to the $142.58 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $21.22 million compared to the $20.07 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.07 versus $0.03 estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Xenia Hotels & Resorts here>>>

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

