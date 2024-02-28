We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) . TAST is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 16.97, while its industry has an average P/E of 24.14. TAST's Forward P/E has been as high as 709.14 and as low as -420.56, with a median of 15.70, all within the past year.
Finally, we should also recognize that TAST has a P/CF ratio of 6.87. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. TAST's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.46. Over the past 52 weeks, TAST's P/CF has been as high as 24.08 and as low as 3.89, with a median of 6.35.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Carrols Restaurant Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TAST sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.