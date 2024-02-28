We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Berkshire Hathaway B is a member of our Finance group, which includes 857 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, BRK.B has gained about 14.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.2% on average. This means that Berkshire Hathaway B is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
AssetMark Financial (AMK - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.4%.
Over the past three months, AssetMark Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.3% this year, meaning that BRK.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
AssetMark Financial, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved +6.7% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Berkshire Hathaway B and AssetMark Financial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.