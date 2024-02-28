We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Archrock (AROC) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Archrock Inc. (AROC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Archrock Inc. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AROC has returned 16.4% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 1%. This means that Archrock Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kunlun Energy (KLYCY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 2.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Kunlun Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Archrock Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.7% so far this year, so AROC is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Kunlun Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #103. The industry has moved -12.4% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Archrock Inc. and Kunlun Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.