Is Babcock International Group (BCKIY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Babcock International Group PLC is a member of our Construction group, which includes 98 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Babcock International Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCKIY's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BCKIY has returned 32.6% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 6.4%. This means that Babcock International Group PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CRH (CRH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, CRH's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Babcock International Group PLC belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, so BCKIY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, CRH belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +10.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Babcock International Group PLC and CRH. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.