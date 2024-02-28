We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Dillard's (DDS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dillard's (DDS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dillard's is one of 218 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS' full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, DDS has gained about 7.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 1.4% on average. This means that Dillard's is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) . The stock is up 17.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Dave & Buster's' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, so DDS is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Dave & Buster's belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #146. The industry has moved +3.6% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dillard's and Dave & Buster's as they could maintain their solid performance.