Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed at $386.37, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.
The company's stock has climbed by 2.4% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.
The upcoming earnings release of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.39, showcasing a 13.01% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.87 billion, indicating a 10.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $7.98 billion, indicating changes of +8.23% and +11.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 62.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.48.
One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.