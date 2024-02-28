Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Light & Wonder (LNW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) reported $770 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $753.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was -3.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Light & Wonder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- SciPlay: $204 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $203.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Revenue- Gaming: $496 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $482.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
  • Revenue- iGaming: $70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
  • AEBITDA- Gaming: $245 million versus $242.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- Corporate: -$35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$35.10 million.
  • AEBITDA- iGaming: $23 million versus $25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • AEBITDA- SciPlay: $69 million versus $61.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Light & Wonder here>>>

Shares of Light & Wonder have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise