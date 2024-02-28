Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) reported revenue of $657 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $665.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +1.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Park Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Occupancy Rate: 71% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.5%.
  • Comparable RevPAR Growth: 4.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4%.
  • Revenues- Other: $21 million versus $22.37 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenues- Rooms: $397 million versus $400.48 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $178 million compared to the $170.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Ancillary hotel: $61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $61.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
  • Earnings per share - Diluted: $0.88 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.15.
View all Key Company Metrics for Park Hotels & Resorts here>>>

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise