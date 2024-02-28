We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is PACCAR (PCAR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
PACCAR (PCAR - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PCAR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.13. PCAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.69 and as low as 9.44, with a median of 11.63, all within the past year.
PCAR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PCAR's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.65. Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR's PEG has been as high as 1.75 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.16.
Investors should also recognize that PCAR has a P/B ratio of 3.70. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PCAR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.98. Within the past 52 weeks, PCAR's P/B has been as high as 3.70 and as low as 2.58, with a median of 2.94.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that PCAR has a P/CF ratio of 10.68. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.55. Within the past 12 months, PCAR's P/CF has been as high as 11.24 and as low as 8.57, with a median of 9.87.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in PACCAR's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PCAR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.