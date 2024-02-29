Back to top

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) reported $52.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 25.3%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +7.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Commercial Real Estate: $48.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Operating Revenue- Land Operations: $4.50 million compared to the $2.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -79.9% year over year.
  • Diluted earnings per share: $0.12 compared to the $0.18 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

