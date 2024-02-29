We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Nordstrom (JWN) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.4 billion, increasing 2% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 26.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nordstrom metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Credit card revenues' to come in at $121.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales' will reach $4.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack' will likely reach $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales- Nordstrom' reaching $2.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' should come in at 361. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 358.
Shares of Nordstrom have demonstrated returns of +17.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JWN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.