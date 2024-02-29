We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 500%. Revenues are expected to be $238.62 million, up 28.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' will reach $235.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.8% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Same-restaurant sales growth' will reach 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'System-wide Restaurants - Total' to reach 524. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 474 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'System-wide Restaurants - Franchise-owned' will likely reach 99. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 108.
The consensus among analysts is that 'System-wide Restaurants - Company-owned' will reach 425. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 366.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. here>>>
Over the past month, shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. have returned +17.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. Currently, FWRG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>