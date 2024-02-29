Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2024, Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.91 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.06, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion, representing a surprise of +2.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP): 1,850 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,850.
  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP): 1,739 compared to the 1,736 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP): 111 versus 111 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP): 31 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30.
  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - Total - Stores (EOP): 485 compared to the 489 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP): 454 versus 459 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada: $2.16 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Geographic Net Sales- International: $94 million versus $90.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada: $656 million compared to the $663.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned +13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

