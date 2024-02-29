We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Scorpio Tankers (STNG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) . STNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.88, which compares to its industry's average of 6.04. Over the past 52 weeks, STNG's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.33 and as low as 4.30, with a median of 6.04.
Investors will also notice that STNG has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. STNG's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.40. Over the past 52 weeks, STNG's PEG has been as high as 0.22 and as low as 0.13, with a median of 0.18.
Finally, our model also underscores that STNG has a P/CF ratio of 4.32. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.75. Over the past 52 weeks, STNG's P/CF has been as high as 4.60 and as low as 2.08, with a median of 2.94.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Scorpio Tankers is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STNG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.