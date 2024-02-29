We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Next (NXGPY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Next PLC (NXGPY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Next PLC is one of 217 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Next PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXGPY's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that NXGPY has returned about 3.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Next PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Potbelly (PBPB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 31.2% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Potbelly's current year EPS has increased 22.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Next PLC belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13% this year, meaning that NXGPY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Potbelly falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.3%.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Next PLC and Potbelly. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.