Is Donaldson (DCI) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Donaldson (DCI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Donaldson is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 227 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Donaldson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCI's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, DCI has moved about 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 5.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Donaldson is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.5%.
Over the past three months, Emerson Electric's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Donaldson belongs to the Pollution Control industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.1% this year, meaning that DCI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Emerson Electric, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #36. The industry has moved +13% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Donaldson and Emerson Electric as they could maintain their solid performance.