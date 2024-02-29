We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Fidelity National Information Services is one of 313 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fidelity National Information Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIS' full-year earnings has moved 13.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, FIS has returned 11.3% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 9.4%. This means that Fidelity National Information Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (API - Free Report) . The stock is up 14.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Fidelity National Information Services belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that FIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 174-stock industry is ranked #91. The industry has moved +14.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Fidelity National Information Services and Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.