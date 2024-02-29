We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Dunelm Group (DNLMY) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dunelm Group (DNLMY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dunelm Group is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dunelm Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNLMY's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, DNLMY has moved about 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 2.4% on average. This means that Dunelm Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is H&R Block (HRB - Free Report) . The stock is up 2.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, H&R Block's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dunelm Group belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.2% this year, meaning that DNLMY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, H&R Block belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved +6% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dunelm Group and H&R Block as they could maintain their solid performance.