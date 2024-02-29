We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
California Water (CWT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
California Water Service Group (CWT - Free Report) recorded a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 by 65.3%. The bottom line, however, increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 35 cents.
Full-year 2023 earnings came in at 91 cents per share, down 48.6% from the previous year’s $1.77.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $214.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278 million by 22.8%. The top line, however, increased 6.7% from $201 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year increase was due to the implementation of new rates and higher customer usage.
Full-year revenues came in at $794.6 million, down 6.1% from last year’s $846.4 million.
Operational Update
California Water’s total operating expenses were $179.3 million, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $174.7 million. The year-over-year surge was due to an increase of $6.2 million in water production expenses, $5.3 million in employee wages and $1.2 million in financing costs.
CWT reported maintenance expenses of $7.9 million, down 5% year over year.
Net operating income was $35.2 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $26.3 million.
Net interest expenses were $13 million, up 11.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $11.7 million. The year-over-year rise was primarily due to an increase in short-term borrowing rates and higher outstanding borrowings on short-term credit facilities.
Financial Update
As of Dec 31, 2023, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $39.6 million compared with $62.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
As of Dec 31, 2023, its net long-term debt was $1.053 billion compared with $1.052 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.
The company invested $383.7 million in infrastructure improvements in 2023, up 17.1% from the 2022 level.
Zacks Rank
Currently, CWT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
