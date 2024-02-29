We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FIS or EFX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial Transaction Services sector might want to consider either Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) or Equifax (EFX - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Fidelity National Information Services has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Equifax has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that FIS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
FIS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.73, while EFX has a forward P/E of 35.67. We also note that FIS has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EFX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11.
Another notable valuation metric for FIS is its P/B ratio of 2.07. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EFX has a P/B of 7.24.
These metrics, and several others, help FIS earn a Value grade of B, while EFX has been given a Value grade of C.
FIS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that FIS is likely the superior value option right now.