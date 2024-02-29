We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GOOD or CUBE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks have likely encountered both Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) and CubeSmart (CUBE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Gladstone Commercial and CubeSmart are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that GOOD likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CUBE has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
GOOD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.10, while CUBE has a forward P/E of 15.92. We also note that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CUBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88.
Another notable valuation metric for GOOD is its P/B ratio of 3.14. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CUBE has a P/B of 3.41.
Based on these metrics and many more, GOOD holds a Value grade of B, while CUBE has a Value grade of D.
GOOD is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that GOOD is likely the superior value option right now.