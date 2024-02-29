Crexendo ( CXDO Quick Quote CXDO - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 05. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings dropped by a couple of pennies at 4 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $13.76 million, indicating 20.24% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Crexendo’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters missing the same in one occasion, the average surprise being 241.67%.
Crexendo (CXDO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Crexendo (CXDO - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 05.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings dropped by a couple of pennies at 4 cents per share in the past 30 days.
The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $13.76 million, indicating 20.24% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Crexendo’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters missing the same in one occasion, the average surprise being 241.67%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.
Factors at Play for Q4 Results
Crexendo fourth quarter is likely to have benefitted from the remarkable organic growth across its Telecom Services and Software Solutions segments.
The company's growing sales efforts, both domestically and internationally, to acquire new clients and expand its market presence are likely to have acted as a key growth driver for the company.
Additionally, Crexendo's Software Solutions segment, particularly its platform sales, is expected to have boosted top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s endeavors to increase demand for its cloud-based communication solutions by securing significant licenses from major platform providers like Cisco BroadSoft and Microsoft Metaswitch are expected to have aided its performance during the fourth quarter.
Furthermore, investments in product and software enhancements are likely to have positioned Crexendo at the forefront of technological innovation within the industry.
Crexendo successfully integrated the Allegiant acquisition, creating synergies that open cross-utilization and cross-selling opportunities. The ability to integrate and streamline operations efficiently is expected to have benefited the company’s growth and cost optimization in the to-be-reported quarter.
The introduction of new CPaaS capabilities, API 2.0 release, and generative AI technology features is likely to have further strengthened the company's competitive edge, driving its growth and success in the fourth quarter and beyond.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Crexendo has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
