Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR - Free Report) reported $177.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Braemar Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Hotel Revenue- Rooms: $109.50 million versus $107.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Hotel Revenue- Food and beverage: $46.79 million compared to the $42.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
  • Hotel Revenue- Other: $21.25 million versus $20.24 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Income (Loss) Per Share- Diluted: -$0.47 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.32.
View all Key Company Metrics for Braemar Hotels & Resorts here>>>

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

