Should Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (
XMVM Quick Quote XMVM - Free Report) was launched on 03/03/2005, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $203.72 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.55%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 23.40% of the portfolio. Financials and Energy round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Pbf Energy Inc (
PBF Quick Quote PBF - Free Report) accounts for about 2.94% of total assets, followed by Avnet Inc ( AVT Quick Quote AVT - Free Report) and Hf Sinclair Corp ( DINO Quick Quote DINO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 22.62% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
XMVM seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 HIGH MOMENTUM VALUE INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 High Momentum Value Index is composed of securities with strong value characteristics selected from the Russell Midcap Index.
The ETF has added about 1.11% so far this year and is up roughly 8.99% in the last one year (as of 03/01/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $40.38 and $50.95.
The ETF has a beta of 1.17 and standard deviation of 23.13% for the trailing three-year period. With about 82 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XMVM is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $13.52 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $16.59 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
