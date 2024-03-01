Is WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 05/22/2013, the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (
DGRW Quick Quote DGRW - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Wisdomtree. DGRW has been able to amass assets over $12.16 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. DGRW, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index is a fundamentally weighted index that consists of dividend-paying stocks with growth characteristics.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.28%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.68%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
DGRW's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 28.90% of the portfolio. Its Healthcare and Industrials round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (
MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) accounts for about 7.49% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apple Inc ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 36.61% of DGRW's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 5.37% and was up about 23.34% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 03/01/2024), respectively. DGRW has traded between $59.34 and $74.14 during this last 52-week period.
The fund has a beta of 0.87 and standard deviation of 14.30% for the trailing three-year period, which makes DGRW a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 300 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (
DGRO Quick Quote DGRO - Free Report) tracks Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF ( VIG Quick Quote VIG - Free Report) tracks NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has $26.21 billion in assets, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has $76.50 billion. DGRO has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VIG charges 0.06%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
