Should Value Investors Buy Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY - Free Report) . MAKSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.64 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.43. Over the past 52 weeks, MAKSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.50 and as low as 9.35, with a median of 12.18.
Another notable valuation metric for MAKSY is its P/B ratio of 1.66. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.75. MAKSY's P/B has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.53, over the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Marks and Spencer Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MAKSY is an impressive value stock right now.