We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Buzzi Unicem is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Buzzi Unicem is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZZUF's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BZZUF has moved about 15.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 9.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Buzzi Unicem is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) . The stock is up 13.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Buzzi Unicem belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.4% so far this year, meaning that BZZUF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +4.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Buzzi Unicem and M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.